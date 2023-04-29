Resident doctors give FG 2 weeks to increase their salary structure — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government two weeks to increase the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The association made this known on Saturday in a communique issued at the end of the extraordinary council meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The communique which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was signed by the President, Dr Innocent Orji, the Secretary-General, Dr Kelechi Chikezie and the Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Musa Umar.

It said that the increment should be to the tune of 200 per cent of the current gross salary of doctors and also be in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written to the Minister of Health in 2022 for the review of CONMESS.

According to the association, it observed that in spite of several engagements with the Federal Government on the need to upwardly review CONMESS, which was last reviewed over 10 years…