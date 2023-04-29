Timini, Tobi Bakre, Mc Lively, Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello  star as The Bloom Boys go to cinema | The Guardian Nigeria News

The last week of April will see thousands of viewers and movie consumers waiting in the Cinemas for the debut of one of the most anticipated films of 2023 “The Bloom Boys’ following a strong marketing campaign that has been applauded by various industry experts, the movie is expected to finally debut on the Big screen from Friday, April 28th as it continues to position itself as a top consumer choice for its theatrical run.

With over 5,000 organic followers from the movie page via social channels like Instagram, it is interesting to say this is the first time a Nigerian film will organically grow such an audience from zero to achieve this height this further shows a strong indicator of success in at the Box office in week 1.

On what to expect from the movie, The Founding Partner of Linar & Shrewd Films, Ilyas Ishaq says, “We are excited that ‘The Bloom Boys” is finally set and market fit for exhibition nationwide after a long time in post-production. From casting a group…