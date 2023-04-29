Tinubu would live up to expectations of Nigerians, says Wike | The Guardian Nigeria News

The River State governor, Nyesome Wike says the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Speaking after paying Tinubu a courtesy visit at the defence House in Abuja yesterday, he called on the support of Nigerians to ensure the success of the Tinubu-led administration.

He said, “Elections are gone and a winner has emerged and therefore all Nigerians must rally around and give him (Tinubu) the necessary support.

“Everybody is waiting for May 29 to see that the President is inaugurated and he keeps the ground running to make sure that Nigerians get what they expected.

“I have confidence that he (Tinubu) has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have confidence in him.”

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde who spoke in the same vein pledged to support the Tinubu-led administration.

“I have come to pay homage to the President-elect and to tell him that elections are over and it is time for governance. We will…