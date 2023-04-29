WHO, NPHCDA to immunize 930,000 children in Nigeria yearly | The Guardian Nigeria News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) have concluded arrangements to immunise at least 930,000 children in Nigeria yearly in to cover the children who missed routine immunisation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO Team Lead, Vaccine Preventable Diseases and Polio Eradication, Dr. Kofi Boateng who revealed this during an engagement between the NPHCDA and states on optimised outreach strategy in Abuja, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted routine immunization leading to about 33 million children not receiving any single vaccine in the African continent from 2019 to 2021.

He said, “The fact that these children had not received any vaccine is the reason why we are seeing a lot of outbreaks like measles, diphtheria, yellow fever and so on. As part of the preparation for the African vaccination week celebration, which is riding on the theme ‘the big catch up’, this meeting is to support Nigeria to prepare…