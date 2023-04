A gas leak killed 11 people in India, an official said Sunday, in the latest deadly industrial accident in the vast developing economy of 1.4 billion people. The gas leak happened in Giaspura, an industrial area of Ludhiana in the northern state of Punjab. The official, who asked not to be named, said they had […]

