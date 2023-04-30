Census postponement: Gov. Ortom lauds President Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for directing that the 2023 National Population Census be postponed.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase on Saturday in Makurdi.

Ortom had on April 13, called on the Federal Government to postpone the planned census until adequate security was guaranteed in the country.

The governor specifically stated that conducting the census will amount to injustice and deprivation of millions of Nigerians who have been displaced from their ancestral homes and are living in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state and other parts of the country.

“I want to say that the FG should suspend the issue of the census because it looks like the proposed census is coming with an agenda.

“So, until they are able to restore security and all our IDPs go back to their ancestral lands to give all of them opportunities to be counted in their…