Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: FG appeals for patience, says reconstruction work on final stretch | The Guardian Nigeria News

Federal Government has appealed for motorists’ understanding and patience due to the heavy traffic being experienced on the stretch between Toll Gate to Kara Bridge in Lagos as the reconstruction work enters its final phase.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Hakeem Bello, said he empathizes with members of the public who have had to endure longer than usual traffic as the reconstruction work in the heavily built-up stretch progresses towards the finish line.

According to the Minister, the intensity of work and the high volume of traffic which had to be accommodated at the same time have been complicated by impatience on the part of some motorists who drive against the planned traffic flow and breakdown of vehicles.

Fashola also noted that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is working with the Lagos State Government, all traffic management and security agencies to minimize the discomfort of…