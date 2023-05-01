30 players invited to Falconets camp for WAFU B tournament | The Guardian Nigeria News

Falconets’ Head Coach Chris Danjuma has called to camp 30 players as Nigeria begin preparations on Monday in Abuja for the upcoming WAFU B Under-20 Women’s Championship in Ghana.

Danjuma has included some players from the Nigerian team which reached the quarter-finals of the last FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

He is also having some from the bronze medal-winning Flamingos which finished third at the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India, alongside a couple of new faces.

Goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders Blessing Sunday and Miracle Usani, midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Taiwo Afolabi, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye and Flourish Sebastine are standout names from the pack.

The WAFU B Under-20 Women’s Tournament will take place in Ghana from May 20 to June 4.

Below is the list of invited players:

Goalkeepers: Inyene Etim (Abia Angels); Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Mgbechi Anderlin (Delta Queens); Shukurat Bakare (Edo…