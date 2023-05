Former President of All Nigerian-American Congress (ANAC), Amina Temitope Ajayi (popularly known as Mama Diaspora), has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations, to support the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, in making the country greater.

