NAFDAC to begin testing Indomie noodles amid investigation in Taiwan, Malaysia





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced an investigation into the news of recalled Indomie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities. The agency’s Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate will on Tuesday randomly sample Indomie noodles including the seasoning from the production facilities while Post Marketing Surveillance Directorate samples […]

