PDP hails Nigerian workers for resilience, loyalty, patriotism





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday saluted Nigerian workers as they celebrate this year’s Workers’ Day. PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, urged Nigerian workers to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the country. “The Party also commend Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper