10th Assembly leadership: Tinubu’s group cautions against religion, ethnic politics | The Guardian Nigeria News

A pro-Bola Tinubu presidency group, Renewed Hope Advocates (RHA), has cautioned the contenders for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly to avoid religion and ethnicity-based campaigns because it is ultimately counterproductive.

Director-General of the group, Olufemi-Daniels Agbaoku, in a statement, said the direction the campaigns for the office of the Senate President and House Speakership, have assumed was becoming disturbing because of the deliberate move to bring religion and ethnic cards into it.

According to him, “One of the greatest takeaways from the election of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is that it has defeated religion in the politics of our nation with his Muslim-Muslim ticket, and all we have to do now is sustain that effort and take out that enemy of Nigeria (religion) from her politics.

“After all, this is not the first time we are having the same faith leadership at the National Assembly and heaven did not fall. In fact,…