Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu, one of the aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in the direct primary election held in Kogi State on April 14, 2023, has withdrawn the lawsuit he instituted against the party and the winner of the primary, Usman Ododo.

The post Kogi APC: Late Audu's son and Ohiare dump Smart Adeyemi, declare support for Ododo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper