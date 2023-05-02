"My Dream Collab Is Rihana" -Ayra Star





Fast-rising Nigerian music star, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as ‘Ayra Star’ has revealed that she would love to do a collaboration with Rihanna. She disclosed this during her appearance on Elle’s Game of Song Association, the singer known for her hit “Sability” revealed that collaborating with Rihanna, the Barbadian-American superstar, has been a childhood […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





