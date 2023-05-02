South Africa Week 2023: South Africa invites Nigerians to experience Her culture in Celebration of 29 years of Bilateral relationship | The Guardian Nigeria News

The South African consulate hosted its inaugural South Africa Week 2023 recently, kicking off on Saturday, 22 April 2023. And it was a sight for sore eyes as Nigerians showed up to experience the diversity of South Africa showcased in food, fashion, music, and lots more.

In celebration of 29 years of diplomatic and bilateral relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, South African tourism called on Nigerians to come discover and fall in love with the diversity and culture that makes South Africa a global holiday and business destination.

As the touchpoint of the 2023 South Africa week in Nigeria, the objective is to strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries through tourism. From food, music and sightseeing to possibly finding love. Nigerian tourists were invited to enjoy the “Mzansi” experience.

The South African Consul General, Dr Bobby Moroe stated that “the event was to signify the new journey in the renewal of friendship between South…