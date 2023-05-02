Tinubu will not treat Igbo badly, Onoh counters Omokri | The Guardian Nigeria News

President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has once more reassured Ndigbo that the incoming administration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not discriminate against any section of Nigeria, let alone the important southeast geopolitical zone.

Onoh said that the problem Tinubu had in the southeast was the inefficiency of the cabinet members of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, from the zone, who never sold the legacies of the Buhari government to the people of the southeast.

He said that Tinubu just inherited baggage from the sabotaging cabinet members who intentionally de-marketed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast, hence when Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the party hurdles were already set for him in the zone.

But Onoh said that despite the challenges, Tinubu will incorporate all segments of the country as an entity government, assuring the people of the zone that they will not be underdogs in the…