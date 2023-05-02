You lack the powers to expel me, Lukman fires back at Adamu led NWC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman North West, Dr Salihu Lukman says his colleagues in the national working committee (NWC) lack the powers to unilaterally expel him from the party.

Lukman argued that the moves coming from the National Legal Adviser whose legal qualification is not in doubt smacks of deliberate attempts to manipulate the NWC into subverting the Party’s constitution.

He asserted that the moves to expel him because he demanded accountability in the affairs of the party, was in clear breach of Article 21(5) of the APC Constitution.

Lukman in correspondence to Adamu, and copied to the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor Atiku Bagudu led progressives governors forum (PGF) maintained that the power to expel him from the party is vested with the national executive committee of the party (NEC).

He argued: “With this provision, my expectation will be for the NWC to consider the memo and…