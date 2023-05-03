Court adjourns Zaura’s trial over EFCC’s failure to produce witnesses | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court in Kano State has adjourned the trial of Kano businessman, Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura over the failure of the anti-graft agency to produce witnesses in the trial.

Zaura was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding a Kuwaiti citizen to the tune of $1,320,000 under the disguise that he was into real-estate business in Dubai and other countries.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The matter was subsequently adjourned for the commencement of the trial.

When the case resumed at the Kano Federal High Court, Prosecution Counsel, Sadik Hussaini said they were not ready to present their witnesses as was scheduled.

“We are very sorry we could not provide our witnesses. We are asking for another date to enable us to produce our witnesses on the next adjourned date,” Hussaini said.

He, however, urged the court to adjourn its sitting to enable him to produce his witnesses on the next adjourned date.

On…