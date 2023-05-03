Fintiri hails arrest of ‘fleeing’ Adamawa REC two weeks after   | The Guardian Nigeria News

• IGP: Other fingered officials under interrogation • Ari: No regrets announcing Binani winner

• IPAC seeks revisit of Uwais report as police move to hand over offenders’ case files to INEC





Following the arrest of ‘runaway’ Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, by the police two weeks after he controversially announced the result of rerun election in Adamawa, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has hailed the arrest as a welcome development, noting it remained an important first step in upholding the rule of law.



Fintiri, who spoke through his Director General of Media and Communications, Government House Yola, Solomon Kumangar, also asked the authorities concerned to ensure diligent prosecution of the case to its logical conclusion.



In a statement, Fintiri described the failed electoral heist as a civilian coup that must not conform to the narratives of the nation’s “penchant for impunity and circumvention of the rule of…