MIPAD Class of 2023: Recognizing Outstanding Individuals of African Descent in Health and Wellness | The Guardian Nigeria News

Under 40 Categories

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, announced the Class of 2023 two global 100 lists; Health & Wellness Edition and 100 Under 40 Edition.

In the spirit of recognition, MIPAD highlights individuals, organizations and governments who have distinguished themselves in advancing people of African descent worldwide.

Following the opening of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City (#UNGA), MIPAD is set to host all past and present honorees at the Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2023 (RW2023) from 29th Sept – 2nd Oct in New York City, USA.

The 2023 MIPAD Honorees were noted for their positive contributions to societies worldwide and their resilience and strength in the face of adversity. The categories include;

Class of 2023 Global Top 100 Health & Wellness…