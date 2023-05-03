NCAC calls for cultural rebirth among Nigerian youths | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has called for a cultural rebirth among Nigerian youths and the general populace amidst the Japa syndrome.

The Director General of the council, Otunba Segun Runsewe, made the call Tuesday, during a one-day programme, themed “Culture, Peace and National Rebirth: An Agenda Setting, organized by the Council in Abuja.

Speaking at the event which had youths and other cultural stakeholders in attendance, Runsewe stated that the sensitization was timely considering the alarming rate at which the nation’s cultures are being eroded and substituted by alien practices.

He said: “The disturbing development has also greatly impacted on the youths, as there is a growing feeling of alienation among the vast majority of the youths, manifesting in various forms of restiveness and the internationalization and exhibition of vices that are at variance with our culture.

“Incidences of violent crimes, transgender, the End-SARS protest and the…