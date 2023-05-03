Nigerian Army announces recruitment results, urges applicants to check portal | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army has urged applicants who applied for the 85 Regular Recruits Intake in 2023 to visit its portal to check the list of shortlisted candidates.

The Army made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, stating that the state recruitment screening exercise is scheduled to commence from May 8–21, 2023, in all 36 states and in Abuja.

The Nigerian Army also published the list of documents that shortlisted candidates must report with during their respective states of origin for the screening exercise.

Shortlisted applicants must come with their original copies of WASCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB certificates in a file jacket, Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank.

Shortlisted applicants must come with their valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth, or valid age declaration.

Shortlisted applicants must come with a valid certificate of state of…