Public service a lifelong enterprise, says Osinbajo at book launch | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Why VP is symbol of national unity, by Gowon • Chimamanda: Book is labour of love

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that leaders owe the citizenry the responsibility of selfless duty because public service is a lifelong enterprise that deserves commitment.

The Vice President spoke on Monday as Special Guest of Honour at the virtual launch and unveiling of the book: Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader.

Osinbajo, who thanked the authors, said: “I dedicate this book to the people of our country, to whom we always owe the duty and responsibility of selfless service.”

The 29-chapter book was put together by 25 journalists and writers known as the ‘PYO Collective’ and the foreword was written by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

The authors are: Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Donu Kogbara, Etim Etim, Arukaino Umukoro, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo…