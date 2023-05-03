Speakership race: Gbajabiamila loyalists regroup, backs APC zoning arrangement | The Guardian Nigeria News

….as PDP Reps caucus strategise, parley Damagun led NWC on preferred choice

Scores of House of Representatives members yesterday met behind closed doors aimed at selecting their preferred choice as successor to the outgoing Speaker of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

The lawmakers who are believed to be loyalists of Gbajabiamila pledged to abide by the zoning arrangement of principal officers of the National Assembly by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jointly chaired by Messrs Usman Bello Kumo (Gombe: APC) and Kingsley Chinda (Rivers: PDP), the lawmakers promised to sustain the legislative agenda of the Gbajabiamila-led 9th House of Representatives which boasts of a cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Kumo described the parley of the lawmakers drawn from the APC, the Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria peoples party (NNPP), the labour party (LP), All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Young…