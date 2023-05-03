Sudan latest: Over 100,000 have now fled says UNHCR







© UNHCR/Colin Delfosse – UNHCR has been supporting people who have fled from Sudan into Chad. New York, USA, 03 May 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-More than 100,000 people have now fled Sudan to neighbouring countries in search of safety, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. Those fleeing the fighting include Sudanese refugees as well […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper