The Comoros appoints first Honorary Consul-General for Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Union of Comoros has appointed Mr. Donald Roy Joseph Abed as its first Honorary Consul-General for Nigeria. The island African nation opened its honorary consulate in Nigeria following the approval granted to the country by the Federal Government.

This appointment is contained in a note sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of the Comoros to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (Protocol Department).

The note dated December 10, 2022, said the country is pleased with the approval for the opening of its consulate in Nigeria and its appointed consul, Mr Donald Roy Joseph Abed.

It said the gesture would further strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Union of the Comoros is pleased with this decision which will further contribute to the strengthening of the ties of friendship between our two countries,” it added. Donald Roy Joseph Abed is an experienced diplomat with many years…