Administrator bags honorary doctorate degree | The Guardian Nigeria News

15 mins ago
Frontline administrator and management expert, Mr. Idowu Olanrewaju has bagged honorary doctor of Philosophy in Human Resources Management from the prominent Prowess University in Delaware, USA.
23 mins ago
Less than two years after appointment, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, dissolved the State Executive Council, expressing appreciation to members of the council for their service to government and people of the state.
42 mins ago
The organised labour has urged President…
Source: Guardian Newspaper