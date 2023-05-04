Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the completion and delivery of 300 housing units of two-bedroom each and other livelihood-enhancing infrastructure at two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman on Wednesday in Abuja, said the housing units and the other infrastructure were constructed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

The projects were delivered at the IDPs camps in Gwoza and Nganzai Local Government Areas of Borno.

Specifically, 200 housing units, a fully equipped 20-Bed Primary healthcare centre, a skill acquisition centre, a mini sports pavilion and a community hall were inaugurated at the IDPs camp in Nganzai.

The other facilities unveiled for the displaced persons at the local government include a fully furnished four blocks of 24 classrooms, a water scheme with full reticulation, access roads and an integrated 400 units…