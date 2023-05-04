Golden Eaglets lose to Morocco in second group game — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An early goal from Abdel Maali secured a 1-0 win against Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in their second Group B game at the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria on Wednesday.

Both the Eaglets and Morocco went into the game on the back of victories against Zambia and South Africa respectively.

With just two minutes into the game, Maali broke the deadlock which the Moroccans held till the end of the game.

The Eaglets had a couple of chances to get back into the game but failed to convert them.

In the 21st minute, Abdullahi Abubakar had a glorious chance but missed from close range.

The likes of Emmanuel Michael and Favour Daniel also had chances but failed to find the back of the net.

The Eaglets will take on South Africa in their final Group B game and must win to stand a chance of progressing into the quarterfinals.

The four teams that qualify for the semi-final of the U-17 AFCON will clinch the ticket for the FIFA World Cup.