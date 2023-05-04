Jamie Foxx Finally Speaks To His Fans Since Being Hospitalised





After weeks of silence since the news of being hospitalised, Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx has expressed gratitude to his fans for their support during his unexplained hospitalisation. In a brief social media post on Wednesday, Foxx thanked everyone for the love and support, and appreciated Nick Cannon for stepping in as a guest host […]

