



• Adamu: We’re working on consensus arrangement, consulting with Tinubu • Lukman to withdraw suit against Adamu, Omisore • APC can’t determine who becomes Speaker, says LP Reps-elect Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will work with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, […]

The post NASS leadership: Tinubu defers zoning decision after May 29





Source: Guardian Newspaper