Nigeria’s World Cup dream on tenterhooks as Morocco beat Golden Eaglets 1-0 | The Guardian Nigeria News

14 Dec

As part of its continuous contribution towards football development in Nigeria, Greensprings School, Lekki campus, has established a relationship with Southampton Football Club in England to run a football academy in the country.

28 Dec

Athletics in Nigeria recorded its best moment in 2022. From the country’s participation at the World Championship in Oregon, USA, to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, it was an unforgettable year for the country.

4 Jan

Former coach of the Golden Eaglets…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

