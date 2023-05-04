Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude – DHQ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have destroyed 41 illegal refining sites and recovered more than 1.06 million litres of crude oil in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

He added that 156 cooking ovens, 189 storage tanks, 12 dugout pits and 15 wooden boats were also destroyed by the troops.

Danmadami said apart from the crude oil, 13,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 8,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit were seized, including six vehicles and 18 suspects.

According to him, the operation was conducted in creeks, waterways, high sea, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

Meanwhile, Danmadami said the troops on April 25, arrested five suspected cultists who attacked members of a vigilance group at Iyara road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

He said that two pistols, two…