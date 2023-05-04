‘We’ve overcome Passport challenges in Nigeria’ – FG — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government says it has overcome the challenges Nigerians encounter in obtaining passports.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fasure said the minister made this known at the inauguration of the Front Desk Office in Oyo State.

He said the Oyo Passport Front Office was part of the long-term initiatives to make the process of data capturing, production and collection.

These, he said, were critical areas of the Passport process easier, all in a bid to address the growing concerns of Nigerians.

According to the minister, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has continued to meet up in spite of the skyrocketing demand for the citizenship-affirming document, while maintaining the highest standard and quality.

“The demand for Passports by Nigerians has skyrocketed in the past three years. Nigeria has a growing population. This means that in the past 30 years,…