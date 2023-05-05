2023 budget to improve well-being of oil producing areas – Ondo Assembly | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ondo State House of Assembly says that the 2023 budget for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) will improve the well-being and standard of oil-producing areas.

Mr Akintomide Akinrogunde, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, stated this on Thursday at the 2023 Budget Defence by the commission in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had earmarked N14 billion to the commission for the 2023 fiscal year.

He said the Commission was established with a major mandate of transforming both the infrastructure and the physical looks of the oil-producing area in the state.

He said there was a need for the agency to appear before the committee so that all necessary inputs could be considered for the passage of the budget.

The chairman, House Committee on OSOPADEC, Mr Abayomi Akinruntan, appealed to the team to make sure that they submitted whatever was required to fast track the…