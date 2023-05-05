Census: Accurate data key to national development – AbdulRazak | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has said that accurate data collection is key to national development.

The governor stated this while receiving the Executive Chairman of, National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Isa-Kwarra who paid him a courtesy visit in Ilorin on Thursday.

Abdul Razak said that accurate information and data were important for policy-making, planning and administration.

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mrs Modupe Joel said that AbdulRazaq was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi.

According to him, the data that would be collected during the census would have positive impacts on development of socio-economic policies that would enhance welfare of citizens.

Speaking earlier, NPC executive chairman expressed appreciation to Kwara government for its commitment to the 2023 national population and housing census.

He said it was evident the state government was abreast of the importance of data…