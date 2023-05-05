Cultism now act of terrorism in Ogun, Governor Abiodun declares | The Guardian Nigeria News

…vows to treat cultists with same force of law as terrorists

Poised to fight cultism to standstill in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, has declared the social menace as an act of terrorism, vowing that his administration would henceforth deal suspected cultists as terrorists.

The governor, who made the declaration at the Akarigbo’s Palace in Sagamu during a stakeholders security meeting, held on Friday, said his government has had enough and was ready to deal with the matter once and for all.

“I am declaring cult members, cult activities here as an act of terrorism, I am taking these as a test of this administration’s will. I have sounded a note of warning at times past, I am resounding a fresh note of warning to all cult members, to their parents, to their landlords, to their sponsors.

“From today, we are considering cult members and other criminals as saboteurs to the economy of not just this local government, this town, but this state. We will consider them as…