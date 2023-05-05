Ekweremadu, wife, doctor, jailed for organ trafficking | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Nigerian deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, 56, have been sentenced to imprisonment for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, were found culpable of violating the Modern Slavery Act.

The court found the trio guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

They criminally conspired to bring the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney, the jury found.

The organ donor had been offered an illegal reward to become a donor for the senator’s daughter after kidney disease forced her to drop out of a master’s degree in film at Newcastle University, the court heard.

Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison; his wife, Beatrice, was sentenced to four years and six months of imprisonment; and Obeta received a 10-year prison…