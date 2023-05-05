FG blames low demand for PHC services on poor care quality, lack of trust in nation's health system







The Executive Director of, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, has said that the demand for Primary Healthcare services in the country has remained sub-optimal due to poor quality of care, low level of trust in the health system arising from misinformation and disinformation as well as social, cultural and geographical barriers.

Source: Guardian Newspaper