New HYPREP boss Zabbey assumes office, promises implementation of Ogoni clean-up 







The new Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project, (HYPREP), Prof Nanibarini Zabbey, has commenced work at the project coordination office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State with an assurance to give a prime commitment to the implementation of the Ogoni Clean-Up. Prof.Zabbey took over from the former project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom who […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper