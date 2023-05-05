NLC refute claims to ‘scuttle’ Tinubu’s inauguration — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday refuted claims that the union tends to scuttle the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) recently made several allegations that NLC president, Joe Ajaero, is plotting to scuttle Tinubu’s inauguration and is working with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to actualise the presidential bid of Peter Obi of the Labour Party candidate.

It also accused Ajaero of using NLC as a platform to achieve his Biafra agenda

The Igbo-dominated Congress is being used by Ajaero to sabotage the nation’s economy, according to AYA, and the invasion of the Lagos and Imo airports by IPOB fundamentalists posing as the NLC is just the start of what Ajaero is planning to do to prevent Tinubu from taking the oath of office on May 29.

Meanwhile, NLC in a statement by its spokesperson, Benson Upah, said dismissed all the allegations stating that neither Ajaero nor the NLC has plans to scuttle Tinubu’s…