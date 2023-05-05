SOS Support Abuja Traders with over N5million to facilitate ease of doing business in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a bid to complete the effort of the federal government in achieving ease of doing business in the country, Strategic Outreach Support (SOS) has provided over N5 million in funding to support market and local women traders in Dutse under Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

The SOS program according to the organisers is tagged “Market Women Support Fund” initiative.

SOS Spokesperson Raqaz Ivori who disclosed this after kicking off the programme in Abuja said the Market Women support fund program would cover every local government area of the federation.

According to Ivori, the programme started with an account registration exercise facilitated by zenith bank and over 500 unbanked women had new accounts opened and credited with the sum of N10,000 naira, adding that funding was made available by SOS.

He said that the project will circulate to the five area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before spreading to other parts of the country.

Ivori noted that the SOS aim to…