Sudan crisis: Second batch of Nigerian evacuees arrived in Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

As part of an effort to bring home Nigerians caught up in the ongoing crisis in Sudan, the ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Foreign Affairs, have said plans are underway to airlift Nigerians stranded in Sudan through identified safe transit areas back home.

26 Apr

Nigerian students in Sudan are on their way to Egypt en route to the country, according to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa. Dabiri-Erewa on Tuesday disclosed that the arrangement of the Federal Government is in place to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the war-ravaged Sudan. She said…

