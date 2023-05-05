Sudan generals unwilling to end fighting, UN chief discloses | The Guardian Nigeria News

• IOM: Over 1,000 arrive Ethiopia from Sudan daily

• FG: We need four aircraft to bring Nigerians back

The United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has warned that the “will to end the fight still was not there” after speaking to Sudan’s rival military leaders.

Griffiths told the BBC that Sudan’s descent into violence was now at a dangerous tipping point. He called for security guarantees from the warring sides to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

The UN warned that the fighting could force hundreds of thousands of Sudanese to flee their homes.

In a BBC interview hours after his visit to Port Sudan, Griffiths spoke bluntly of what he called “the rigid existential fact that those at war are keen to keep it going”.

During his time in Sudan’s largest port, now a major evacuation and humanitarian hub, he had separate telephone conversations with Sudan’s rival generals.

Griffiths,…