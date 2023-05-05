





. Says ‘I’m a detribalised Kogite’ . I’ve learnt from the best – Ododo The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 11 poll in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to Tunde Ayeni, a business mogul from the state, as part of his ongoing consultations with key […]

The post Tunde Ayeni receives Kogi APC guber candidate, Ododo, in Abuja, charges him to focus on development appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper