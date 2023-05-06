Biden congratulates Charles III, Camilla on coronation | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London, on May 6, 2023, following his coronation. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Peter Byrne / POOL / AFP)



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR