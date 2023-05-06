



BLACKHOUSE Media (BHM), Lagos-based reputation management and marketing communications firm, has been listed among Africa’s fastest-growing companies in 2023. In the list of 100 companies released by Financial Times (FT) of London, BHM made its debut at number 87. The list showed that BHM increased its revenue by 14.4 per cent over the past three […]

The post Financial times lists BHM among fastest growing companies in Africa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper