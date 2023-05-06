Lagos govt. seals, demolishes Banana Island buildings







The Lagos State Government on Friday demolished a three-storey building under construction, sealed four others and removed fences around new project sites for being without approvals in Banana Island. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki led the enforcement team. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper