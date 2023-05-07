Army conducts medical outreach in Bauchi communities | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Armoured Corps of the Nigerian Army in Bauchi State conducted a one-day medical outreach for the people of Unguwan Sarakuna, Rafin Makaranta and Magaji quarters in Bauchi metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking at the flag-off, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Ahmed, the commander, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, directed the corps to conduct the exercise.

According to him, the outreach heralds the week-long Nigerian Army Combat Training Week hosted by the Armoured Corps, Bauchi, beginning on May 7.

He said the outreach, which would cover blood pressure checks, heart problems, and diabetes, was open to as many people as possible from the areas.

It would also cover maternal and child services, malaria and typhoid, screening for hepatitis, free dental services, and distribution of free eye glasses, he added.

“The Nigerian Army has been putting emphasis on civilian-military cooperation and so many things have been done and this is part of it.

“The idea is that we want to…