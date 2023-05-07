Arsenal pass Newcastle test to keep pressure on Man City | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal kept the Premier League title race alive as Martin Odegaard’s strike and Fabian Schar’s own goal beat Newcastle 2-0 on Sunday to close to within one point of leaders Manchester City.

City have a game in hand on top of their slender lead, but the Gunners are refusing to give up the fight in their hunt for a first league title in 19 years.

Newcastle’s second home defeat of the season slows the Magpies’ charge towards Champions League football next season as their lead over fifth-placed Liverpool remains three points.

Arsenal held an eight-point lead just a month ago but had won just one of their last five league games to let the destiny of the title slip out of their hands.

Mikel Arteta’s men, though, showcased their improvement over the last 12 months since defeat at St. James’ Park last season cost them a place in the top four.

The visitors wobbled early on as Jacob Murphy smashed the inside of the post after just three minutes before the home side thought they…